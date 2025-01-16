What's the story

On January 16, India observes National Start-up Day, a day dedicated to recognizing the innovation and creativity that drives the growth of start-ups across the country.

India's start-up ecosystem continues to thrive, with several innovative companies achieving unicorn status (valuation exceeding $1 billion)

This year, we look at the 10 most valuable start-ups in India, according to Venture Intelligence data.

The list features companies that have greatly impacted both domestic and global markets with their disruptive business models and technology.