Infosys Q3 profit rises 11% YoY to ₹6,806cr, beats estimates
What's the story
Indian IT giant Infosys has reported an 11.4% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit for the third quarter of FY25.
The company's net profit stood at ₹6,806 crore, up from ₹6,106 crore a year ago. This is higher than the ₹6,734 crore estimate projected by a Moneycontrol poll of nine brokerages.
Guidance update
Infosys raises revenue growth guidance for FY25
Infosys has also updated its revenue growth guidance for the entire fiscal year 2024-25.
The company now expects a growth rate between 4.5% and 5%, up from the earlier forecast of 3.75% to 4.5%.
This revision shows a more optimistic outlook for the company's financial performance in the current fiscal year.
Revenue growth
Infosys's Q3 revenue from operations rises 7.5%
Infosys has also reported a 7.5% rise in its revenue from operations for the third quarter of FY25.
The company's revenue stood at ₹41,764 crore, compared to ₹38,821 crore in the same period last year.
Infosys's shares on BSE closed 1.5% lower at ₹1,920 each on January 16, before the results announcement.