What's the story

Indian IT giant Infosys has reported an 11.4% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit for the third quarter of FY25.

The company's net profit stood at ₹6,806 crore, up from ₹6,106 crore a year ago. This is higher than the ₹6,734 crore estimate projected by a Moneycontrol poll of nine brokerages.