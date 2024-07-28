Mcap of 6 top-valued companies in India skyrockets ₹1.85L crore
The combined market capitalization (mcap) of six out of the top 10 valued firms in India, experienced a significant increase last week, soaring by ₹1,85,186.51 crore. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Infosys were the biggest gainers during this financial surge. Meanwhile, the BSE benchmark climbed 728.07 points or 0.90% during the same period. LIC's valuation surged ₹44,907.49 crore to reach a total of ₹7,46,602.73 crore, while Infosys's mcap increased by ₹35,665.92 crore to reach a total ₹7,80,062.35 crore.
Other companies also witness growth
Other firms also saw an increase in their market capitalization last week. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Bharti Airtel's mcaps jumped by ₹30,826.1 crore and ₹30,282.99 crore respectively. TCS's mcap now stands at ₹15,87,598.71 crore while Bharti Airtel's mcap reached ₹8,62,211.38 crore. Additionally, HDFC Bank's valuation rallied by ₹8,140.69 crore to reach a total mcap of ₹12,30,842.03 crore.
Some firms experience decline in market capitalization
Despite the overall surge, not all top-10 firms enjoyed an increase in their market capitalization. The mcap of Reliance Industries fell by ₹62,008.68 crore to settle at ₹20,41,821.06 crore. ICICI Bank's valuation also declined by ₹28,511.07 crore to reach ₹8,50,020.53 crore. State Bank of India's mcap dropped by ₹23,427.1 crore to total ₹7,70,149.39 crore, while Hindustan Unilever's valuation decreased by ₹3,500.89 crore to stand at ₹6,37,150.41 crore.
Reliance Industries remains India's most valued firm
Despite a drop in its market capitalization, Reliance Industries continues to be the most valued firm in India. It is followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC. These companies make up the list of top-10 valued firms in the country. The rankings reflect their respective market capitalizations after last week's financial activities.