In short Simplifying... In short Last week, six of India's top-valued companies saw a significant increase in their market capitalization, adding a whopping ₹1.85L crore.

Despite a dip in its market cap, Reliance Industries remains the country's most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, and others.

However, not all top firms enjoyed a rise, with some like ICICI Bank and State Bank of India experiencing a decline. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Concurrently, the BSE benchmark climbed 728.07 points or 0.90%

Mcap of 6 top-valued companies in India skyrockets ₹1.85L crore

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:37 am Jul 28, 202411:37 am

What's the story The combined market capitalization (mcap) of six out of the top 10 valued firms in India, experienced a significant increase last week, soaring by ₹1,85,186.51 crore. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Infosys were the biggest gainers during this financial surge. Meanwhile, the BSE benchmark climbed 728.07 points or 0.90% during the same period. LIC's valuation surged ₹44,907.49 crore to reach a total of ₹7,46,602.73 crore, while Infosys's mcap increased by ₹35,665.92 crore to reach a total ₹7,80,062.35 crore.

Boost

Other companies also witness growth

Other firms also saw an increase in their market capitalization last week. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Bharti Airtel's mcaps jumped by ₹30,826.1 crore and ₹30,282.99 crore respectively. TCS's mcap now stands at ₹15,87,598.71 crore while Bharti Airtel's mcap reached ₹8,62,211.38 crore. Additionally, HDFC Bank's valuation rallied by ₹8,140.69 crore to reach a total mcap of ₹12,30,842.03 crore.

Dip

Some firms experience decline in market capitalization

Despite the overall surge, not all top-10 firms enjoyed an increase in their market capitalization. The mcap of Reliance Industries fell by ₹62,008.68 crore to settle at ₹20,41,821.06 crore. ICICI Bank's valuation also declined by ₹28,511.07 crore to reach ₹8,50,020.53 crore. State Bank of India's mcap dropped by ₹23,427.1 crore to total ₹7,70,149.39 crore, while Hindustan Unilever's valuation decreased by ₹3,500.89 crore to stand at ₹6,37,150.41 crore.

Market leader

Reliance Industries remains India's most valued firm

Despite a drop in its market capitalization, Reliance Industries continues to be the most valued firm in India. It is followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC. These companies make up the list of top-10 valued firms in the country. The rankings reflect their respective market capitalizations after last week's financial activities.