'I work on Sundays': Manish Tewari advocates 70-hour work week

1/6

India 3 min read

'I work on Sundays': Manish Tewari advocates 70-hour work week

By Riya Baibhawi 12:42 pm Nov 10, 202312:42 pm

Tewari said he cannot remember the last time he enjoyed a weekend break

Congress veteran Manish Tewari, on Friday, endorsed the suggestion made by Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy for young individuals to commit to a 70-hour work week in order to enhance India's productivity. In a post on X, Tewari suggested that working 70 hours per week, taking one day off, and having 15 vacation days annually should become standard practice. Interestingly, he added "provided there is enough work," targeting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government over unemployment.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Last week, Murthy triggered a debate when he said that youth in India should work 70 hours a week to accelerate the country's productivity. Speaking at a podcast hosted by former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai, he mentioned that India's work productivity ranks among the lowest globally. He called on young people to dedicate more hours to their jobs in order to compete with top economies like China and Japan. "We need to boost our work productivity," the billionaire opined.

3/6

'I don't remember last time I enjoyed off': Tewari

Tewari revealed that he himself works on Sundays and cannot remember the last time he enjoyed a weekend break. He stressed the significance of a solid work ethic for the younger generation, stating, "If India has to...become a great power one or even two generations have to make 70 hours a week their work ethic." He pointed out that numerous public officials and elected MPs dedicate 12-15 hours daily to their work, juggling their careers and public service responsibilities.

4/6

Tewari on 70-hour work week

5/6

Debate on work culture in India

Murthy's comments triggered a debate on work culture in India. RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka underscored that the current and future work culture is hybrid, focusing on ambition, purpose, and productivity rather than hours spent working. Anupam Mittal and Namita Thapar discussed the effects of a 70-hour workweek on family time and mental well-being. Writer Chetan Bhagat recommended working 35 hours per week, but ensuring those hours are highly productive.

6/6

Many countries are experimenting with shorter work weeks

On average, the working hours in India range from 8-10 hours per day. Japan, Costa Rica, and Mexico are amongst the countries with the longest working hours. In contrast, several European countries are moving toward a four-hour work week. Earlier this year, several firms in Germany, Belgium and Portugal conducted a pilot experiment subjecting their employees to a four-hour work week. In the United Kingdom (UK), some companies that participated in the experiment hailed it as "extremely successful."