Landmark judgment: Japan raises age of consent after 116 years

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 16, 2023 | 07:04 pm 1 min read

The age of consent has been raised from 13 to 16

Japan on Friday changed its laws to redefine rape and increase the age of consent to strengthen sex crime legislation, reported the BBC. The age of consent has now been raised from 13— the lowest among developed nations— to 16. Meanwhile, the definition of rape has been broadened to "non-consensual sexual intercourse" from "forcible sexual intercourse."

Change in laws also ban 'photo voyeurism'

The expanded definition of rape also includes situations where the victim is intoxicated with alcohol or drugs, subject to violence or threats, or is "frightened or astonished." Another scenario describing the abuse of power is when the victim is "worried" about the consequences of denial. The changes also prohibit "photo voyeurism," which includes filming under a skirt without consent and secretly filming sexual acts.

Multiple rape acquittals caused national outrage in 2019

Reportedly, this is the first time Japan has increased the age of consent since its enactment in 1907. The old laws raised significant concerns in 2019 after multiple defendants charged with sexual crimes were acquitted. Japan last revised its criminal code on sexual offenses in 2017, for the first time in over a century. However, activists felt that the reforms were insufficient.

