Will prioritize Indian visa applications: US ahead of Modi's visit

Written by Prateek Talukdar June 16, 2023 | 05:10 pm 2 min read

The US is making a huge push to process as many visa applications in India as top priority, the US said

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, the United States (US) on Thursday said it is making a "huge push" to process as many visa applications in India as possible as a "top priority." US Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller acknowledged that "there is more that can be done" as he called the US's partnership with India one of the "most consequential relationships."

Why does this story matter?

Notably, the waiting period for a US visa appointment is more than 500 days at most centers in India. Last year, the US said that it had received a sufficient number of applications for H1-B visas for fiscal year 2023. In recent months, the Joe Biden administration has taken several steps to streamline the visa processing procedure and reduce inconvenience.

Top priority for US government: Miller

"With respect to visas, our consular teams have been making a huge push to process as many visa applications as possible in India, including in those visa categories that are key to the bilateral relationship. This is a top priority for our government," Miller said.

US doubled consular hiring to clear pending visa applications

Reportedly, the US embassy revealed earlier that the pile-up of applications was due to a shortage of consular staff, and the US Department of State had doubled hiring to clear them. Nevertheless, it said that working professionals, key business travelers, and students with ongoing courses would be prioritized for visa appointments. First-time applicants have the longest waiting period.

Most foreign students in US from India

Last week, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said the US receives more students from India than any other country. He added that one out of every five US student visas was issued in India in 2022. He said, "Last year, India became number one and I don't see that changing ahead in the future."

PM Modi to address US Congress

PM Modi will visit the US from June 21 to June 24. During his tour, he will meet with President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House, as well as attend at least a dozen major events. He will also address the US Congress and the Indian diaspora at a Ronald Reagan Center event in Washington.

