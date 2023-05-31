Politics

'If you sat Modiji down with God': RaGa in US

Rahul Gandhi slammed Narendra Modi government at a US event

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said India was being run by a group of people who believed they knew everything. In an address in San Francisco, United States, he jibed at the central government led by PM Narendra Modi, saying that they could sit down with God and explain things. Gandhi also alleged that it was difficult to act politically in India.

While attacking PM Modi, Gandhi said, "I think if you sat Modiji down next to God, Modiji would start explaining to God how the universe works. And God would get confused about what he has created." "There's a group of people who understands everything. They can explain science to scientists, history to historians, warfare to the Army," he added.

