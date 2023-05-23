Politics

Who, when, why: All controversies surrounding new Parliament's inauguration

The plans of PM Narendra Modi inaugurating the new Parliament have become the latest flashpoint between the ruling BJP and the opposition

The inauguration plans of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have become the latest flashpoint between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition, with the latter even questioning the specific inauguration date. Opposition parties contend that being the highest constitutional authority, the president should inaugurate it, while the BJP said, "The president is not a member of either House."

Why does this story matter?

The new Parliament will be inaugurated on May 28, which is also the birth anniversary of Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar, who the BJP reveres.

It was earlier speculated that the inauguration date could be May 26 or 30, as the BJP assumed power on those dates in 2014 and 2019, respectively.

However, the current date has sparked controversy over the BJP's alleged ulterior motives.

President's office reduced to tokenism: Kharge

The Congress called the date of the inauguration a "complete insult" to the country's founding fathers. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge claimed the BJP government didn't invite former President Ram Nath Kovind to the foundation-laying ceremony of the new Parliament building, and now President Droupadi Murmu hasn't been invited for its inauguration. He accused the BJP of reducing the president's office to "tokenism."

Congress has habit of raking controversies: Union minister

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, on the other hand, accused the Congress of unnecessarily creating controversy in the matter. He said that the president is the head of the state, while the PM is the head of government and leads the Parliament on behalf of the government. He underlined that the president is not a member of either House, whereas the prime minister is.

Union ministers should read Constitution very carefully: Congress

Refuting Puri's claim, Congress leader Manish Tewari cited Article 79 of the Constitution, which reads, "There shall be a Parliament for the Union which shall consist of the president and two Houses to be known respectively as the council of states and the House of the people." The Congress leader added that the Union ministers must read the Constitution very carefully.

Obsession with self-image and cameras: D Raja

Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said PM Modi is the head of the executive and not the legislature. He cited the separation of powers, saying the heads of either Houses could have inaugurated it. Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja also said, "Obsession with self-image and cameras trumps decency and norms when it comes to Modi ji."