What President Droupadi Murmu said during her first Parliament address

Highlights of President Droupadi Murmu's first address to Parliament

In her first address to the Parliament as the President on Tuesday, as the Budget Session began, Droupadi Murmu lauded numerous decisions taken by the central government, including the abrogation of Article 370 and abolishment of triple talaq. She also expressed gratitude toward the citizens of the country for electing a stable government for the past two consecutive terms, reported news agency ANI.

Why does this story matter?

The 2023 Budget Session of the Parliament officially got underway on Tuesday following the president's customary address.

In her maiden speech, Murmu addressed a joint session of both houses of the Parliament: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2023, which will estimate the fund allocation for state affairs.

My government has been recognized as decisive: Murmu

Addressing the Parliament, Murmu said the central government has always prioritized India's interest first and showed a resolve to "completely change the policy strategy." "From the surgical strikes to the tough crackdown on terrorism, from the LoC to the LAC, from the abrogation of Article 370 to the triple talaq, my government has been recognized as a decisive government," she added.

India in better position compared to other countries: President

Murmu also lauded how the Narendra Modi-led government's decisions are based on national interest and have helped the country avoid major crises. "Wherever there is political instability anywhere in the world, those countries are surrounded by a massive crisis," she said. "But due to the decisions my government took in the national interest, India is in a better position as compared to other countries."

This government worked for every section of society

Labeling the Modi government as "fearless, decisive, and stable," the president further stated the Centre is working toward accomplishing "big dreams." "My government has worked for every section of society without any discrimination. As a result of the efforts of my government in the last few years, many basic facilities have either reached 100% population or are very close to that target," she added.

'We have to build a Bharat, which is self-reliant

"A few months back, our country completed 75 years of independence and entered the 'Amrit Kaal'... An opportunity to build an era beckons us for which we need to work continuously with our full potential," Murmu said. "By 2047, we have to build a nation which not only embraces its glorious past but also encompasses every golden aspect of modernity," the president added.

Visuals of President Murmu's address on Tuesday

One of the biggest changes we have noticed in people is the renewed sense of confidence in every Indian. The world has changed its view of India, says President Droupadi Murmu@rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/9pIgDQmJjp — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) January 31, 2023

AAP, BRS boycott Murmu's Parliament address

Numerous Congress MPs could not attend the president's address as their flights reportedly got delayed amid bad weather in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, where the grand old party marked the end of its Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday. Furthermore, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) boycotted Murmu's address to protest the Centre's "failure on all fronts of governance."