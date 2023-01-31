India

Visakhapatnam will be Andhra Pradesh's new capital: CM Jagan Reddy

Visakhapatnam will be Andhra Pradesh's new capital: CM Jagan Reddy

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 31, 2023, 02:05 pm 1 min read

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reddy announces Visakhapatnam will be new state capital

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced that Visakhapatnam would be the new capital of the state. His announcement reportedly came at the International Diplomatic Alliance Meet in Delhi. The Reddy-led government's previous, now-withdrawn plan was to build three capitals for Andhra Pradesh: Visakhapatnam as the executive capital, Kurnool as the judicial capital, and Amaravati as the legislative capital.

Experience ease of doing business in our state: Reddy

Taking to Twitter, the Andhra CM wrote, "I invite you to our beautiful state for the Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Summit to be held on the 3rd & 4th of March in Visakhapatnam." "Experience the ease of doing business in our state and partake in our vibrant culture," Reddy added while sharing a video.

Take a look at what Jagan Reddy posted

I invite you to our beautiful state for the Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Summit to be held on the 3rd 4th of March in Visakhapatnam.

Experience the ease of doing business in our state and partake in our vibrant culture.

Welcome! #APGlS2023 #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/i2WmrvpgV8 — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) January 31, 2023