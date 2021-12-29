Politics Andhra BJP chief promises liquor at Rs. 75 if voted

Andhra BJP chief promises liquor at Rs. 75 if voted

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Dec 29, 2021, 01:12 pm 2 Mins Read

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief slammed the state government over several issues.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju on Tuesday promised to bring down prices of liquor in the state if the party is voted to power. He said liquor will be provided at Rs. 75 per quarter bottle and if revenue is left, the cost will be further reduced to Rs. 50. He also leveled several allegations against the state government.

Context Why does this story matter?

Source: jynxzero/Flickr.

The BJP leader's statement may be seen as an attempt to lure voters ahead of the next Assembly elections due in 2024. The saffron party is looking to replace Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party government. In the previous Assembly polls in 2019, YSR Congress had registered a landslide victory while the BJP failed to win a single seat.

Quote 'Cast one crore votes to our party'

"Cast one crore votes to the Bharatiya Janata Party and we will provide liquor for just Rs. 75. If we have more revenue left, then we will provide liquor for just Rs. 50," Veerraju said at a rally in Vijayawada, according to ANI.

Statement Poor liquor sold at high prices: Leader

Source: Adam Jaime/Wikimedia Commons.

The BJP leader said one crore people consume liquor in the state and spend an average of Rs. 12,000 per month on it. He alleged poor quality liquor is being sold at higher prices in the state and blamed leaders of the ruling party for it. He further added that fake liquor brands are sold in the state while popular brands are not available.

Other details Prakash Javadekar also spoke at event

Former Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Purandareswari and BJP leaders YS Chowdary and MC Ramesh were also present at the event. Attacking the sitting government, Javadekar urged people to "put an end to the corrupt and destructive rule of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government." In the 2019 elections, YSR Congress had won 151 of the 175 Assembly seats.