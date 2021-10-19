Four, including BJP leader, arrested for farmers' killing in UP

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Oct 19, 2021, 10:34 am

Four more people have been arrested in connection with the farmers' killing in UP.

Four more people, including a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, have been arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh. Lakhimpur Kheri Police and the SWAT team of the Crime Branch made the fresh arrests on Monday. Violence had broken out in Lakhimpur Kheri during a farmers' protest earlier this month, claiming the lives of eight people.

Details

Licensed revolver, three bullets were also recovered from them

Those arrested yesterday include local BJP member Sumit Jaiswal, Shishupal, Nandan Singh Bisht, and Satya Prakash Tripathi. A licensed revolver and three bullets were also recovered from Tripathi, the police said. "The accused will be questioned about the incident and their role in it. We will also apply for their police custody remand if they fail to cooperate," a police official said.

Accused

Jaiswal was seen escaping the scene in viral video

Jaiswal was earlier seen in a viral video escaping from the SUV that mowed down farmers. He had also filed a complaint against unnamed farmers saying his driver, friend, and two BJP workers were beaten to death. He claimed their vehicles had lost control due to heavy stone pelting, accidentally hitting farmers. The other accused were present in the remaining vehicles of the convoy.

Violence

What had happened in Lakhimpur Kheri?

On October 3, violence had broken out in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri during a farmers' protest. A convoy of cars ran over protesting farmers, killing four of them. In the ensuing unrest, four more people, including members of the ruling BJP and a local journalist, were thrashed to death. Farmers allege Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish was involved though he has denied that charge.

Probe

10 people have been arrested so far

Ashish was arrested days after a murder case was filed against him. He was yesterday sent from police custody to judicial custody. A total of 10 people have been held over the violence. On Monday, farmers had staged a Rail Roko protest across the country to demand junior Home Minister Ajay Mishra's resignation. The Congress and other Opposition parties have also raised that demand.

Information

SIT questions farmers over BJP workers' killing

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case, on Monday, questioned several farmers who participated in the October 3 protest. They were interrogated in connection with the alleged lynching of three BJP workers.