BJP plans 3-week-long grand birthday celebration for PM Modi

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Last updated on Sep 09, 2021, 02:55 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 71 on September 17.

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is reportedly planning a three-week-long campaign to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday on September 17. The campaign seeks to motivate the BJP's officers—left disillusioned by the COVID-19 second wave—ahead of Assembly elections in several states. Previously celebrated as 'Seva Saptah' (Service Week), the birthday celebrations will be expanded to 'Seva aur Samarpan Abhiyan' (Service and Devotion Campaign).

Details

What does the campaign entail?

At a recent meeting, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh unveiled the details of this campaign to the party's top functionaries at the national and state level, The Indian Express reported. Some key features of the campaign include 14 crore ration bags printed with Modi's picture, five crore "Thank you, Modiji" postcards mailed from booths nationwide, identifying 71 spots for clean-up in rivers, etc.

Quote

Ration bags have more impact than wall paintings: Singh

Singh reportedly told BJP workers that the distribution of ration bags with the PM's picture will help strengthen the impression that "Modi is a messiah of the poor." He also stressed that a ration bag has more impact than a wall painting.

Campaign

BJP planning social media campaigns, seminars on PM's life

According to TIE, the BJP is also planning a high-voltage social media campaign with videos of beneficiaries thanking Modi for COVID-19 vaccines or his help during the pandemic. There will also be seminars or meetings at district and state levels on Modi's life and work, involving prominent people from art, sports, music, etc. In vernacular media, noted writers will comment on Modi's governance.

Information

Registration drive for orphaned children covered under PM-CARES

As a part of the campaign, the saffron party will also launch a registration drive for children who lost their parents and are covered under the COVID-19 relief PM-CARES scheme. The campaign will also entail public mobilization towards bidding for mementos received by Modi.

Context

BJP concerned about setbacks due to mishandling of second wave

Plagued with deaths and distress, the COVID-19 second wave is believed to have dented people's confidence in the Modi government. After the second wave abated, Modi overhauled his Cabinet, signaling a reset. However, this message couldn't reach people due to the non-functioning of Parliament. Since then, the BJP has launched campaigns such as the Jan Ashirwad Yatra for public outreach.