Non-bailable warrants issued in fake COVID-19 testing scam during Kumbh

The NBWs against the three main accused in the case were issued on Saturday by the CJM court, Haridwar

A Haridwar court has issued non-bailable warrants against Mallika and Sharat Pant of Max Corporate services and Dr. Navtej Nalwa of Nalwa Path Labs in connection with fake COVID-19 tests conducted during Kumbh. The NBWs against the three main accused in the case were issued on Saturday by the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Haridwar.

Efforts are being made by SIT to arrest them: Official

The two firms and their owners were among three companies named in an FIR lodged in connection with the case. After obtaining the NBWs from the CJM's court, efforts are being made by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to arrest them, Haridwar SSP Senthil Avoodai Krishna Raj S said. Police teams have been sent to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi for search, he said.

The scam pertains to issuing fake negative COVID-19 test reports

The scam pertains to issuing negative COVID-19 test reports to a host of people whose samples were never taken and who did not even attend the Kumbh mela. Noida-based Max Corporate Services, which had been assigned the task of carrying out COVID-19 tests during Kumbh, had outsourced the job to Delhi-based Lalchandani Labs and Hisar-based Nalwa Labs.

Last week, two officials were suspended for their alleged involvement

Two officials in Uttarakhand were suspended last week for their alleged involvement in the fake COVID-19 testing scam during Haridwar Kumbh. Dr. Arjun Singh Sengar, the then Mela officer (medical and health), and Dr. NK Tyagi, the then officer in charge (medical and health), were suspended on August 26 on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's orders.