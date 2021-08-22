Coronavirus: India reports 31K new cases; 55% in Kerala alone

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Aug 22, 2021, 10:58 am

India's active COVID-19 cases have reached the lowest since March 2020.

India on Sunday reported nearly 31,000 new COVID-19 cases, with around 55% of the daily infections concentrated in Kerala alone. Active infections have dipped to 1.09% of the total cases, the lowest rate since March 2020, i.e., the recovery rate is also the highest since, at 97.57%. The weekly positivity rate stood at 2%, while the daily positivity rate was 1.95%.

Statistics

India's tally crosses 3.24 crore; 4.34 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Sunday morning, India reported a total of 3,24,24,234 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,34,367. So far, 3,16,36,469 patients have recovered, while 3,53,398 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 30,948 new infections, 38,487 more discharges, and 403 fresh fatalities. 58,14,89,377 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States

55% new cases concentrated in Kerala

Maharashtra reported 4,575 new COVID-19 cases along with 5,914 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 17,106 new cases and 20,846 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 1,350 new cases and 1,648 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,652 new cases and 1,859 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 1,217 new cases and 1,535 recoveries.

Zydus Cadila

Zydus Cadila to produce 1 crore vaccine doses by October

Zydus Cadila—whose ZyCoV-D became the world's first plasmid DNA COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for use on Friday—is planning to produce 1 crore vaccine doses by October. Zydus Group Managing Director Sharvil Patel said Saturday that the company is hoping to start supplying doses by mid-September. ZyCoV-D, found 66.66% effective, is potentially the first to be administered to those aged 12-18 years in India.

Other viruses

Dozen viruses spreading challenge healthcare system

Meanwhile, with the healthcare system already strained over a year after the pandemic, several other viruses are challenging professionals. Over a dozen different viruses—including those causing dengue, malaria, chikungunya, swine flu, influenza, etc.—are spreading across India. Notably, several symptoms of these viral diseases coincide with COVID-19. This could prove dangerous since, say, for dengue, even a 48-hour delay in treatment could prove fatal.