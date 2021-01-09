India on Friday reported more than 18,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 10.43 million cases. Meanwhile, at least 220 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,50,855. Kerala, which is among the worst-hit states, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,04,13,417 COVID-19 cases, 1,50,570 deaths

Till 8 am on Friday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 1,04,13,417 COVID-19 cases, including 1,50,570 deaths, 2,25,449 active cases, and 1,00,37,398 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 1,04,32,546 cases and 1,50,855 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 10.05 million.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Friday

Maharashtra: 19,61,975 total cases, 49,970 deaths, 18,58,999 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,25,868 total cases, 12,134 deaths, 9,04,286 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,84,490 total cases, 7,127 deaths, 8,74,531 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 8,24,776 total cases, 12,208 deaths, 8,05,136 recoveries. Kerala: 8,01,075 total cases, 3,257 deaths, 7,33,384 recoveries. Delhi: 6,29,282 total cases, 10,654 deaths, 6,14,849 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 5,91,610 total cases, 8,469 deaths, 5,71,606 recoveries.

Key updates 5.1K new cases in Kerala; Maharashtra reports 3.7K fresh infections

Kerala reported 5,142 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 8.6% with 59,569 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%. 3,693 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 5.3% with 68,716 tests. In Chhattisgarh, daily infections stood at 960. The tally has climbed to 2,87,556, including 3,469 deaths and 2,75,042 recoveries.

Key updates Delhi reports 444 more cases; Bengal's tally reaches 5.59 lakh