Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, has officially announced the schedule for conducting the 2021 Class-10 and Class-12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations on Thursday. During a live session on Twitter and Facebook, he announced that the board exams for Class-10 and Class-12 students will start from May 4 and go on till June 10. Here are more details.

Minister Pokhriyal has also announced that the practical examinations for the Class-10 and Class-12 students would begin on March 1, 2021. Students are advised to check the official website of the CBSE at cbse.nic.in for the complete 2021 datesheets for the theoretical as well as practical board examinations and other related information, which is expected to be available soon.

Pokhriyal also said that the results of the 2021 CBSE board exams will be declared by July 15. To note, the practical exams are generally held in January, while the theory exams are conducted in February and March every year. However, the conduction of these exams has been postponed for the 2021 session in view of the COVID-19 situation in India.

Speaking about the announcement of board exam dates, Pokhriyal earlier said, "We have decided the dates keeping in mind the current circumstances." "But if it is felt that the situation is deteriorating, then we will take a decision in the students' favor. Safety of children is most important for us. We will have a meeting again if needed," the minister added.

"Schools will be allowed to conduct Practical/Project/Internal Assessment of Class-10 and Class-12 from 1 March, 2021 to the last date of conduct of theory examination of these classes. Date sheet of both Class 10th & 12th will be issued soon (sic)" CBSE stated on Thursday.

Earlier in December, the CBSE had clarified that the board exams in 2021 will be conducted only in the written mode and not online. Previously, the Board had also reduced the 2021 board exam syllabus for Class-10 and Class-12 by 33% as schools moved online amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown that hampered the education systems to some extent.

