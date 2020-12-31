In a bizarre case, a 50-year-old farmer in Madhya Pradesh has named his pet dog his heir in his will. The farmer, Om Narayan Verma, said in his will that his 11-month-old dog Jackie will inherit two acres of land, according to reports. Verma was reportedly upset with his son's behavior and named only his dog and wife, Champa (47), his legal heirs.

Details 'I fear my pet dog may become orphan'

Verma—a resident of Chaurai's Badiwara village— had made the will about a week back as his 'first and last will,' Hindustan Times reported. "I fear that my pet dog may become an orphan after my death. I wish to give Jackie a share in my property so that he doesn't become an orphan and he is well taken care of," he said.

Quote 'After my death, my wife, dog will perform last rites'

Verma stated on his will, "My wife Champa Bai lives with me and takes care of me. Jackie is my pet dog and it also takes care of me. I immensely love both of them." "I strongly believe that the two will take care of me till my last breath and after my death, they will perform my last rites," it added.

Will 'Jackie's caretaker will use his share of property'

The will stated that after his death, his wife and the dog would be owners of his properties. "Whoever will take care of Jackie after my death will use his share in my properties to look after him and will become the owner of Jackie's share of property after his death," it stated. However, the situation between Verma and his son has been resolved.

Sarpanch Verma assured me he would cancel will: Sarpanch