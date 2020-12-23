Last updated on Dec 23, 2020, 05:44 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Piaggio has launched Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-style scooter in India. It is available in Glossy Red, Glossy White, Matt Blue, and Matt Black colors.
As for the highlights, the vehicle offers an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, and a 7-liter fuel tank. It runs on a BS6-compliant 160cc, fuel-injected engine.
Here's our roundup.
The Aprilia SXR 160 has a sporty look, featuring wrap-around headlights, a tall windscreen, a stepped-up single-piece seat, a raised handlebar, and glossy paintwork.
The two-wheeler packs a full-LCD instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on 12-inch wheels.
It gets a 7-liter fuel tank and comes in Matt Blue, Matt Black, Glossy White, and Glossy Red colors.
Under the hood, the Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-scooter runs on a BS6-compliant 160cc, 3-valve, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that makes 10.7hp of maximum power and 11.6Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to a CVT automatic gearbox.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Aprilia SXR 160 is equipped with a ventilated disc brake on the front wheel, and a drum brake on the rear, along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the maxi-style scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.
In India, the Aprilia SXR 160 carries a price-tag of Rs. 1,25,997 (ex-showroom, Pune). Interested customers can book the vehicle online on the company's website by paying a token amount of Rs. 5,000.
