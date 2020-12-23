Piaggio has launched Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-style scooter in India. It is available in Glossy Red, Glossy White, Matt Blue, and Matt Black colors. As for the highlights, the vehicle offers an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, and a 7-liter fuel tank. It runs on a BS6-compliant 160cc, fuel-injected engine. Here's our roundup.

Design Aprilia SXR 160: At a glance

The Aprilia SXR 160 has a sporty look, featuring wrap-around headlights, a tall windscreen, a stepped-up single-piece seat, a raised handlebar, and glossy paintwork. The two-wheeler packs a full-LCD instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on 12-inch wheels. It gets a 7-liter fuel tank and comes in Matt Blue, Matt Black, Glossy White, and Glossy Red colors.

Information Power and performance

Under the hood, the Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-scooter runs on a BS6-compliant 160cc, 3-valve, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that makes 10.7hp of maximum power and 11.6Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to a CVT automatic gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Aprilia SXR 160 is equipped with a ventilated disc brake on the front wheel, and a drum brake on the rear, along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the maxi-style scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information Pricing and availability