Last updated on Dec 19, 2020, 02:51 am
Written bySiddhant Pandey
India on Friday reported over 26,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally past the 10 million mark. The last million infections took nearly a month, indicating a slowdown in the pace of the outbreak.
At least 300 more fatalities in the past 24 hours brought the death toll to 1.45 lakh. Meanwhile, the recovery rate has risen to 95.4%.
Here are more updates.
Till 8 am on Friday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 99,79,447 COVID-19 cases, including 1,44,789 deaths, 3,13,831 active cases, and 95,20,827 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 1,00,04,836 cases and 1,45,191 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 95.5 lakh.
Maharashtra: 18,88,767 total cases, 48,574 deaths, 17,78,722 recoveries.
Karnataka: 9,07,123 total cases, 11,989 deaths, 8,79,735 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 8,77,806 total cases, 7,070 deaths, 8,66,359 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 8,04,650 total cases, 11,954 deaths, 7,82,915 recoveries.
Kerala: 6,93,865 total cases, 2,757 deaths, 6,32,065 recoveries.
Delhi: 6,14,775 total cases, 10,219 deaths, 5,93,137 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 5,72,196 total cases, 8,154 deaths, 5,46,087 recoveries.
Kerala reported 5,456 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 10% with 54,472 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%.
3,994 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 6.4% with 62,668 tests.
In Gujarat, daily infections declined to 1,075. The state's tally has climbed to 2,33,263, including 4,220 deaths and 2,16,683 recoveries.
West Bengal reported a spike of 2,239 new cases, pushing the state's tally to 5,32,695. 9,277 patients have died in the state while 5,04,353 have recovered.
1,418 more people tested positive in Delhi. The daily positivity rate stood at 1.6% with 88,400 tests conducted on Thursday.
Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh reported 1,440, 1,222, 1,134, 458 new cases respectively.
