Samsung has reportedly started rolling out the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for Note20 and Note20 Ultra. The firmware is currently seeding in Slovakia and will arrive in other regions soon. The update brings a host of One UI 3.0 customizations along with all the goodies of Android 11, including Bubbles and Conversations features, an updated Power button menu, and improved privacy controls.

Details about the update

The update carries version number N98xxXXU1CTL5 and is currently rolling out in Slovakia. To manually check for the firmware, you can go to Settings > Software update. To recall, the new firmware debuted in the US on AT&T-based Note20 devices last week.

Design and display Here's recalling the Note20 series

As far as their specifications are concerned, the Note20 and Note20 Ultra feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an IP68 build quality. The vanilla model has a 60Hz, 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen while the Ultra variant gets a 120Hz, 6.9-inch WQHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) display. Both the handsets also offer an under-display fingerprint scanner and a built-in S Pen.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Note20 sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 64MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. The Ultra model also has a similar arrangement but with a 108MP (f/1.8) main sensor and a 12MP (f/3.0) telephoto lens. For selfies and video calling, both the handsets have a single 10MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood