Thousands of doctors across the country today staged protests against the central government's decision to allow post-graduate Ayurveda doctors to perform surgeries. Ever since the move was notified by the Centre last month, healthcare professionals raised objections saying that Ayurveda doctors cannot be allowed to use techniques and procedures of modern medicine. Here are more details on this.

Details IMA has called for withdrawal of non-essential services today

The nationwide protests, called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), are reportedly taking place at 10,000 different locations across India. The top medical body has called for the withdrawal of all non-essential and non-coronavirus-related services between 6 am and 6 pm on Friday. However, emergency services including casualty, labor rooms, emergency services, and ICU/CCU will remain operational.

Context What are the doctors protesting against?

The doctors are protesting against the Centre's move to allow Ayurveda doctors to perform 58 types of surgeries. The notification issued by the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM), a statutory body under AYUSH Ministry, listed 39 general surgery procedures and 19 other procedures, involving the eye, ear, nose and throat, by amending the Indian Medicine Central Council (Post Graduate Ayurveda Education) Regulations, 2016.

Objection Surgeries cannot be performed in a crude manner: IMA

Meanwhile, the IMA has said that surgeries cannot be performed without adopting principles of modern medicine, including sterilization and anaesthesia. "They have no right to the technical terms, techniques, and procedures of modern medicine," the medical body said. Alleging the Centre is endangering the lives of the public, the IMA has demanded an immediate withdrawal of the controversial notification.

Other details IMA warned the protests could intensify