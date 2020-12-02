Last updated on Dec 02, 2020, 01:49 pm
Hi,
Written bySagar Malik
Airline SpiceJet announced on Wednesday that it is gearing up to provide logistical support for COVID-19 vaccination through its dedicated freighter division SpiceXpress.
The facility has the capability to transport extremely sensitive drugs and vaccines in controlled temperatures ranging from -40°C to 25°C.
The specialized service to transport vaccines is called Spice Pharma Pro, the airline said in a release.
"Since the lockdown began, SpiceJet and its cargo arm, SpiceXpress, have worked relentlessly to ensure the transport of vital goods and medical supplies to all corners of India and the world," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.
"We have been preparing for the humongous task of transporting medicines, vaccines, blood samples and temperature-sensitive cargo by developing end-to-end cold-chain logistics solutions," he added.
