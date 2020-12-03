Last updated on Dec 03, 2020, 03:46 pm
Written byShalini Ojha
The coronavirus pandemic, which adversely affected the Indian economy, also had an impact on wages, a recent report by the International Labour Organization (ILO) said.
In India, the wages of formal sector workers declined by an average of 3.6%, and the wages of informal sector workers dropped by 22.6%.
The real wage growth in India was slower than in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam.
ILO revealed that India's "real wage" increased by 2.8% in 2015. The following year, it was 2.6%, and in 2017 the increase was recorded at 2.5%. In 2018, the wage grew by 0%.
To give a perspective, wages in Pakistan registered a substantial 8.9% growth in 2015. It grew by 4% each in the following three years.
In Vietnam, the spike remained between 3.7% and 12.4%.
