Samsung's Galaxy S21 series will be launched globally on January 14 and will go on sale in India starting January 29, the company's flagship Opera House retail store has confirmed to Android Authority . The store has also revealed that the India-specific S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra will draw power from the Exynos 2100 chipset, and not the Snapdragon 888.

Information Samsung's exclusive store is taking pre-orders for the S21 series

Samsung's Opera House store has also started taking blind orders for the S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra in India. You can place an order by paying Rs. 2,000 and the store will let you select the preferred S21 model after the devices are officially announced.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S21 series: At a glance

Samsung Galaxy S21 series will feature a punch-hole design with ultra-slim bezels, an IP68 rating, as well as a larger and faster under-display fingerprint sensor. The S21 and S21+ will bear a 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch Full-HD+ LTPS screen, respectively, whereas the S21 Ultra will have a 6.8-inch WQHD+ LTPO display. They are also likely to support a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The S21 and S21+ will have a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera. For selfies, they will offer a 12MP shooter. The Ultra variant will sport a 108MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP (3x zoom) telephoto camera, a 10MP (10x zoom) periscope lens, and a Laser autofocus unit. It will pack a 40MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

In India, the Galaxy S21 series will be powered by an Exynos 2100 processor, combined with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra will pack 4,000mAh, 4,800mAh, and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively, and boot Android 11-based One UI 3. The trio should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will they cost?