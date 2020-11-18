Last updated on Nov 18, 2020, 06:00 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
If you are planning to own a premium smartphone, this might be a good deal for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 39,001 on the Samsung Galaxy S10+ (8GB/128GB) model.
To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer and an instant discount of up to Rs. 500 with AU Bank Debit Cards.
The Samsung Galaxy S10+ (8GB/128GB) variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 39,999 (MRP: Rs. 79,000). You can avail an instant discount of up to Rs. 500 by making payment through AU Bank Debit Cards.
You can also exchange an old smartphone to bring down the cost by up to Rs. 11,200 and buy the handset for as low as Rs. 28,299.
The Samsung Galaxy S10+ features a metal-glass body with a pill-shaped notch design and slim bezels. On the rear, it houses a triple camera module.
The handset bears a 6.4-inch QHD+ (1440x3040 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9, HDR10+ support, and an integrated fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.
The Samsung Galaxy S10+ has a triple rear camera system that consists of a 12MP (f/1.5) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter.
For selfies and video calling, it houses a dual-lens setup, including a 10MP (f/1.9) primary camera and an 8MP (f/2.2) depth sensor.
Samsung Galaxy S10+ is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9820 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
The handset ships with Android 9 Pie-based One UI and packs a 4,100mAh battery with 15W wired as well as 15W wireless charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Love Business news?
Subscribe to stay updated.