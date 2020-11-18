If you are planning to own a premium smartphone, this might be a good deal for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 39,001 on the Samsung Galaxy S10+ (8GB/128GB) model. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer and an instant discount of up to Rs. 500 with AU Bank Debit Cards.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ (8GB/128GB) variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 39,999 (MRP: Rs. 79,000). You can avail an instant discount of up to Rs. 500 by making payment through AU Bank Debit Cards. You can also exchange an old smartphone to bring down the cost by up to Rs. 11,200 and buy the handset for as low as Rs. 28,299.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S10+: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ features a metal-glass body with a pill-shaped notch design and slim bezels. On the rear, it houses a triple camera module. The handset bears a 6.4-inch QHD+ (1440x3040 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9, HDR10+ support, and an integrated fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ has a triple rear camera system that consists of a 12MP (f/1.5) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter. For selfies and video calling, it houses a dual-lens setup, including a 10MP (f/1.9) primary camera and an 8MP (f/2.2) depth sensor.

Internals Under the hood