Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 2.5 update for the Galaxy A50s model. As per the changelog, the firmware brings new features like SOS functionality for Messages, Bitmoji support for Always-On Display, an improved camera experience, and general system enhancements. It also bumps the Android security patch on the device to November 2020. Here's our roundup.

Details about the update

The new firmware carries version number A507FNXXU5CTK3 and is currently being rolled out in Vietnam via over-the-air method. You can manually check for the update by going to Settings >Software update.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A50s: At a glance

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Galaxy A50s offers a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The device has a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and an integrated fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy A50s has a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth camera. On the front, it houses a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood