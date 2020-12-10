Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra will house a significantly bigger and faster fingerprint scanner. As per tipster, @UniverseIce, the S21 trio will house a 64mm2 fingerprint sensor, which is 77% larger in size than those on the S20 handsets. The unlocking speed has also been doubled. It will need a quick tap instead of an actual long-press to unlock the phone.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S21 series: At a glance

Samsung Galaxy S21 series will feature a punch-hole design with ultra-slim bezels and an IP68-rated build quality. The S21 and S21+ will bear a 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch Full-HD+ LTPS screen, respectively, whereas the S21 Ultra will have a 6.8-inch WQHD+ LTPO display. They are likely to come with a 120Hz refresh rate and an improved under-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The S21 and S21+ will have a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera. For selfies, they will offer a 12MP snapper. The Ultra model will sport a 108MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP (3x zoom) telephoto camera, a 10MP (10x zoom) periscope lens, and a Laser autofocus unit. It will pack a 40MP selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy S21 series will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 processor, depending on the region. They will come with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra will pack 4,000mAh, 4,800mAh, and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively, and offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G connectivity, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?