Samsung has resumed the roll out of Android 11-based One UI 3.0 beta update for the Galaxy Z Fold2. The firmware was released earlier this month but it was quickly suspended after a bug was discovered that prevented users from unlocking their phones. The new build carries a fix for the critical bug and also bumps the Android security patch to November 2020.

Details about the update

The update, currently being released in South Korea, carries version number F916NKSU1ZTKD and has a download size of 190MB. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >System Updates.

Design and display Recalling the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Galaxy Z Fold2 features a metal-glass body with an out-folding design, a 'Hideaway-Hinge', and an improved sweeper technology. The handset bears a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (2208x1768 pixels) flexible AMOLED main screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 'Ultra-Thin Glass' protection. It also has a 6.23-inch HD+ (2260x816 pixels) cover display and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 offers a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies, it has a 10MP (f/2.2) camera present on the cover display and the main screen.

Internals Under the hood