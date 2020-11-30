Last updated on Nov 30, 2020, 12:56 pm
Hi,
Written byHarshita Malik
Samsung has resumed the roll out of Android 11-based One UI 3.0 beta update for the Galaxy Z Fold2. The firmware was released earlier this month but it was quickly suspended after a bug was discovered that prevented users from unlocking their phones.
The new build carries a fix for the critical bug and also bumps the Android security patch to November 2020.
The update, currently being released in South Korea, carries version number F916NKSU1ZTKD and has a download size of 190MB. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >System Updates.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Galaxy Z Fold2 features a metal-glass body with an out-folding design, a 'Hideaway-Hinge', and an improved sweeper technology.
The handset bears a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (2208x1768 pixels) flexible AMOLED main screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 'Ultra-Thin Glass' protection. It also has a 6.23-inch HD+ (2260x816 pixels) cover display and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 offers a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies, it has a 10MP (f/2.2) camera present on the cover display and the main screen.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865+ chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage.
The handset packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired charging as well as 11W wireless charging.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 5G, dual-SIMs (Nano+eSIM), and a Type-C port.
