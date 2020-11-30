Xiaomi will launch its flagship Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro in China in January 2021, as per tipster Digital Chat Station. The duo will arrive as the successor to the Mi 10-series which was unveiled in February this year. The Mi 11 line-up will reportedly come with a flagship Snapdragon 875 chipset, a 120Hz display, and up to quad rear cameras.

Design and display Mi 11 and 11 Pro: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Mi 11 and 11 Pro will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a metal-glass body. On the rear, they will house up to four cameras, depending on the model. Both the devices are expected to bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 11 will have a triple rear camera unit comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a ultra-wide shooter, and a telephoto lens. The Mi 11 Pro will offer a quad rear camera system including a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP or 12MP telephoto lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies, they will house a 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Mi 11 and 11 Pro are expected to draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 875 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Both the handsets will run on Android 11-based MIUI and pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, they should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will they cost?