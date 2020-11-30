Following the Realme X50 Pro 5G and Narzo 20, which have received Realme UI 2.0, the company has opened the firmware's early access program for its 7 Pro smartphone. The update sports version ID RMX2170_11_C.09 and has a size of around 3.6GB. It is not as stable as the final build and should be avoided on primary devices. Here's our roundup.

Details How to apply for the program?

Interested Realme 7 Pro users can apply for the Realme UI 2.0 early access program by clicking on Settings > Software Update. Tap on the gear icon in the screen's top-right corner, followed by the "Trial version" option, and then submit the necessary information. The firmware will arrive on select handsets soon after the details are submitted as only limited slots are available.

What does the update offer?

The Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 for the 7 Pro smartphone offers new Dark Mode styles, camera modes, optimized AI-based charging, updated brightness, vibration settings, and enhanced security, as well as privacy options. A Drawer mode and Sound amplifier are also offered.

Design and display Realme 7 Pro: At a glance

The Realme 7 Pro has a punch-hole display with a significant bezel at the bottom. There is a quad-camera setup on the rear. The handset sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, and an under-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. It comes in Mirror Blue and Mirror Silver color choices.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme 7 Pro has a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. There is a single 32MP (f/2.5) snapper for selfies on the front.

Internals Under the hood