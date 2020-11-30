-
30 Nov 2020
Realme UI 2.0 early access update for Realme 7 Pro
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Following the Realme X50 Pro 5G and Narzo 20, which have received Realme UI 2.0, the company has opened the firmware's early access program for its 7 Pro smartphone.
The update sports version ID RMX2170_11_C.09 and has a size of around 3.6GB. It is not as stable as the final build and should be avoided on primary devices.
Here's our roundup.
Details
How to apply for the program?
Interested Realme 7 Pro users can apply for the Realme UI 2.0 early access program by clicking on Settings > Software Update. Tap on the gear icon in the screen's top-right corner, followed by the "Trial version" option, and then submit the necessary information.
The firmware will arrive on select handsets soon after the details are submitted as only limited slots are available.
Information
What does the update offer?
The Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 for the 7 Pro smartphone offers new Dark Mode styles, camera modes, optimized AI-based charging, updated brightness, vibration settings, and enhanced security, as well as privacy options. A Drawer mode and Sound amplifier are also offered.
Design and display
Realme 7 Pro: At a glance
The Realme 7 Pro has a punch-hole display with a significant bezel at the bottom. There is a quad-camera setup on the rear.
The handset sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, and an under-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.
It comes in Mirror Blue and Mirror Silver color choices.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Realme 7 Pro has a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. There is a single 32MP (f/2.5) snapper for selfies on the front.
Internals
Under the hood
The Realme 7 Pro draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
It also offers support for the latest connectivity options including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.