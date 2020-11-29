HMD Global is expected to launch its Nokia 5.4 smartphone by the end of this year, a Nokiapoweruser report has claimed. The report also states that the handset will have a 6.4-inch punch-hole display and two storage configurations- 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB. Plus, it will be up for grabs in Blue and Purple colors. Here are more details.

Design and display Nokia 5.4: At a glance

Nokia 5.4 will have a punch-hole screen with a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, there will be four cameras housed within a circular module. A fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data will also be present. The smartphone will sport a 6.4-inch display and shall be up for grabs in Blue and Purple colors. More shades might be available later.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Nokia 5.4 should have a quad rear camera setup, which is likely to comprise a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP macro camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and another 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Meanwhile, on the front, a single 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper is likely.

Internals Under the hood

The processor of the Nokia 5.4 is unknown. However, it should be better than Nokia 5.3's Snapdragon 665 chipset. It shall be coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage. The device should run on Android 10 and pack a 4,000mAh battery. Connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port should also be present.

Information What about the pricing?