Who's Changur Baba? 'taweez seller' who ran ₹100cr 'conversion' racket

Jamaluddin, popularly known as Changur Baba, was recently arrested in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh , for his alleged role in a large-scale religious conversion racket. The case has exposed a web of frauds worth over ₹100 crore and raised questions about how he managed to pull off such activities. Authorities say he used the image of a saint to hide his illegal plans and trick people.

Background From gemstone seller to self-styled 'pir' Changur Baba, who hails from Rehra Mafi and lived in Madhpur village for over a decade, was once a petty gemstone and ring seller. But his fortunes changed around 2020 when he transformed into a self-styled 'pir' or spiritual guide. He allegedly lured people with promises of money, help, and miracle cures. He is also accused of converting Hindu girls to Islam and has links across Uttar Pradesh, near the Nepal border, and even Dubai.

Criminal network Accusations against Changur Baba He allegedly ran a gang that coerced Hindu women into relationships for conversion. His name garnered more attention after Mumbai-based businessman Naveen Rohra, his wife Neetu, and their daughter purportedly converted to Islam under his influence. Following their conversion, the pair took Muslim names (Jamaluddin and Nasreen) and moved in with Chhangur Baba in Utraula, apparently allowing him to use their luxury vehicles.

Case Rates for different castes "In one of the cases, a woman from Lucknow was allegedly lured into a relationship by a Muslim mNasreen,used a Hindu identity. She was coerced by Neetu and others to convert," a police officer said. "Jamaluddin ran a gang and had a fixed incentive structure for conversions. ₹15-16 lakh was fixed for conversions of Brahmin, Sikh or Kshatriya women, ₹10-12 lakh for OBCs, and ₹8-10 lakh for other castes," the officer added.

Legal proceedings Arrest and judicial custody The Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested Changur Baba and his associate Neetu, alias Nasreen, from a hotel on Saturday. According to ATS sources, Baba's group was coercing Hindu women into partnerships before converting them. Investigations have linked them to over 40 worldwide trips to Islamic nations and foreign funding totaling around ₹100 crore. This includes ₹30-40 crore in Bank of Baroda accounts linked to Chhangur and Neetu.