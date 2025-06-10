What's the story

In the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, one of the accused and the alleged lover of Sonam Kushwaha, Raj Singh Kushwaha, reportedly drove a vehicle that transported mourners to the funeral of the victim, Raja Raghuvanshi.

This detail was revealed by an eyewitness, Lakshman Singh Rathore, who recognized Kushwaha's photo after his arrest.

Kushwaha was arrested along with two others, Akash Rajput and Vishal Singh Chauhan. Additionally, Sonam was arrested separately as an alleged conspirator in his murder.