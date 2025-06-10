Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Sonam's 'lover' drove people to victim's funeral
What's the story
In the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, one of the accused and the alleged lover of Sonam Kushwaha, Raj Singh Kushwaha, reportedly drove a vehicle that transported mourners to the funeral of the victim, Raja Raghuvanshi.
This detail was revealed by an eyewitness, Lakshman Singh Rathore, who recognized Kushwaha's photo after his arrest.
Kushwaha was arrested along with two others, Akash Rajput and Vishal Singh Chauhan. Additionally, Sonam was arrested separately as an alleged conspirator in his murder.
Funeral details
'Sonam's family had arranged vehicles for mourners'
Rathore, who attended Raja's funeral, said Kushwaha was driving one of the vehicles arranged by Sonam's family.
"Sonam's family had arranged four to five vehicles for people to attend the funeral. Kushwaha was driving the four-wheeler in which I went," he told PTI.
He added that they didn't speak during the ride, and he only remembered this detail after seeing Kushwaha's photo in the media post-arrest.
Investigation update
Body found in gorge after couple went missing
Raja's body was found in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district on June 2, 10 days after the couple went missing.
The couple had tied the knot on May 11 and left for their honeymoon in Meghalaya.
They went missing on May 23, hours after checking out of a homestay at Nongriat village.
Arrest details
Sonam arrested in UP
After 15 days, Sonam showed up at a dhaba in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, where she was arrested on Monday.
She allegedly tried to mislead the police by claiming she was brought there after being drugged. She is accused of conspiring with Kushwaha to murder her husband.
"Kushwaha was in contact with the killers for some weeks," an Indore police officer said, adding the hired killers left Indore for Meghalaya on May 17 with ₹50,000 and a phone provided by Kushwaha.
Family's plea
Sonan's family denies murder charges
Sonam's family has denied her involvement in the murder and demanded a CBI inquiry.
Uma Raghuvanshi, Raja's mother, expressed disbelief at the allegations against her daughter-in-law and said, "I want to hear from Sonam, where, why, and in what condition she left Raja," she said.
She added that if Sonam was behind her son's murder, she should be hanged to death.