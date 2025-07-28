IIM-Calcutta allows student accused of rape to attend classes 

Toppannawar's request to stay at the Lake View Hostel, where he was earlier staying and arrested from, was denied. It said the hostel is co-educational, and the ongoing probe prompted this decision. The academic council meeting, attended by IIM-C acting director Saibal Chattopadhyay and senior faculty members/officials, also discussed Toppannawar's plea for compensatory attendance for classes missed during his incarceration from July 12 to 22.

Case details

Woman's father says she was coerced into making false allegations

The allegations against Toppannawar stem from an incident on July 11, when a woman claimed she was raped at the IIM-C hostel after her drink was spiked. The woman, who said she was a counselor but not affiliated with the institute, alleged that she had been invited for counseling issues. However, she later failed to cooperate with police investigations. Her father claimed she was coerced into making false allegations.