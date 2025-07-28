'Bridgerton' star Nicola Coughlan leads 'I Am' Season 4
What's the story
Channel 4's acclaimed anthology series I Am has been renewed for a fourth season, with Derry Girls and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan leading the cast. The BAFTA-winning show will feature Coughlan in the two-episode story titled I Am Helen, alongside Peaky Blinders actor Joe Cole. Dominic Savage (Close to You) will direct, produce, and write this new installment of the series produced by the Emmy-winning Me+You Productions. Variety was the first to report.
Actor's statement
It's an honor to be part of this storytelling: Coughlan
Coughlan said, "It's an absolute honor to be part of telling the next I Am story alongside Dominic Savage—a singular talent and a storyteller deeply committed to exploring the breadth of the female experience." "To follow in the footsteps of the brilliant women who've collaborated with him on this series feels truly surreal, and I feel incredibly fortunate to be embarking on this journey."
Series details
Delves into the diverse experiences of women
The I Am series, created by Savage, delves into the diverse experiences of women. The stories have been co-developed by previous stars including Kate Winslet, Lesley Manville, and Letitia Wright. Coughlan's involvement in this new season continues this tradition of collaboration and exploration of female narratives.
Production statement
Producers Majumdar and Yee on working with Savage, Coughlan
Krishnendu Majumdar and Richard Yee of Me+You Productions said, "It's a genuine privilege to continue our creative relationship with Dominic Savage, one of the most brilliant and uniquely talented filmmakers today and to be working with Nicola Coughlan, one of the standout performers of her generation." They added that the collaboration promises something special and expressed gratitude to Channel 4 for their continued support.