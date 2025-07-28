'Bridgerton' star Nicola Coughlan leads 'I Am' Season 4 

Channel 4's acclaimed anthology series I Am has been renewed for a fourth season, with Derry Girls and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan leading the cast. The BAFTA-winning show will feature Coughlan in the two-episode story titled I Am Helen, alongside Peaky Blinders actor Joe Cole. Dominic Savage (Close to You) will direct, produce, and write this new installment of the series produced by the Emmy-winning Me+You Productions. Variety was the first to report.

Actor's statement It's an honor to be part of this storytelling: Coughlan Coughlan said, "It's an absolute honor to be part of telling the next I Am story alongside Dominic Savage—a singular talent and a storyteller deeply committed to exploring the breadth of the female experience." "To follow in the footsteps of the brilliant women who've collaborated with him on this series feels truly surreal, and I feel incredibly fortunate to be embarking on this journey."

Series details Delves into the diverse experiences of women The I Am series, created by Savage, delves into the diverse experiences of women. The stories have been co-developed by previous stars including Kate Winslet, Lesley Manville, and Letitia Wright. Coughlan's involvement in this new season continues this tradition of collaboration and exploration of female narratives.