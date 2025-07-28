Karisma has no legal claim over Sunjay Kapur's ₹30,000cr estate

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor will not be inheriting any part of her late ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's estate, reportedly worth over ₹30,000 crore. The news comes after Kapur's sudden death due to cardiac arrest in June. A source close to the family told the Times of India that Kapoor is not involved in any inheritance or property-related matters and is only concerned about their children's future.

Legal heirs Kiaan, Samaira are legal heirs to their father's estate Kapur and Kapoor's children, Kiaan and Samaira, are the legal heirs to their father's estate. The source added, "The children will receive what is due to them, and Karisma's focus remains entirely on them." This clarification comes amid a reported rift within the Kapur family regarding the inheritance dispute.

Family dispute Rani Kapur's claims Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, recently claimed that she holds the majority stake in Sona Comstar Group and is the legal heir to her son's estate. She accused unnamed individuals of trying to take control of their family's legacy and wealth. The late Kapur was the chairman of Sona Comstar Group, a $3.6 billion company. Meanwhile, Kapur's wife, Priya Sachdev, joined the company board as an Additional Non-Executive Director (NED), following the businessman's sudden demise.