'Nach Baliye 10' coming soon; Shehnaaz Gill, Rupali Ganguly approached?

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 31, 2022, 05:01 pm 2 min read

Hindi celebrity couple dance reality show Nach Baliye is reportedly set to grace our screens once again soon! This will be the show's 10th season and will witness numerous celebrity contestants battling it out on the dancing stage. It will tentatively premiere in mid-October this year. The ninth season aired in 2019 on Star Plus and was judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan.

Context Why does this story matter?

Nach Baliye is one of the most popular reality shows on Indian television, and its first season premiered in 2005.

Some celebrity couples who have won the show over the years include Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar, Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij, and Hussain Kuwajerwala and Tina Kuwajerwala.

Over its nine-season-long run, the show has churned out 201 episodes!

Details Vaibhavi Merchant, Terence Lewis, Karisma Kapoor roped in as judges

This season will be judged by Bollywood choreographers Vaibhavi Merchant and Terence Lewis and actor Karisma Kapoor, reported ETimes. Like the last season, this will also be produced by Salman Khan. A source told the portal, "This time, the makers will bring celebrities along with their fans, and they will compete with other jodis." To note, the last season included both couples and ex-couples.

Plans The fans will have to undergo a major task

The source further revealed more details of the show. "The script...has been written and approved after a month-long discussion between the channel and production house. After auditions, the selected fans will be locked up and will be given a major task by the celebrities." The fans, who will emerge victorious, will be offered the golden opportunity to shake a leg with their favorite star.

Possible contestants Shehnaaz Gill, Pratik Sehajpal likely to take part

Though the channel's final confirmation will take off the veil of obscurity from the list of contestants, early reports have thrown up some interesting names. This includes actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill, Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly, Mohsin Khan, and Pratik Sehajpal (Bigg Boss 15). Since all these celebrities enjoy a massive following, their association with the reality show will help in shooting up the TRP ratings.