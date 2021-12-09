Entertainment Is Venkatesh Daggubati returning to Bollywood with a Salman Khan-project?

Venkatesh Daggubati has mentioned often that he shares a strong bond with Salman Khan

Salman Khan is all set to collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala again for an action comedy to be directed by Farhad Samji. This film marks another coming together of Khan and Nadiadwala after ventures like Jeet, Judwaa, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, etc. But, what makes this project even more special is that Telugu actor Venkatesh Daggubati is returning to Bollywood after 25 years with this film.

As mentioned earlier, Daggubati is making a return to the Hindi film industry with this project. According to Pinkvilla, he will be seen playing a parallel lead alongside Khan. It was also mentioned in the report that the scenes particularly featuring both the actors will be one of the major highlights of the venture. Well, if this does not excite us, nothing will!

Daggubati has often shared, during several occasions, how special his bond is with the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star. Reportedly, makers are gearing up to kick-start the shooting process, which will commence next year. Currently, the team is in the process of deciding the other cast members. Other than Daggubati and Khan, Nadiadwala has reportedly roped in a few more biggies for this upcoming project.

The film (is it Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali that was previously called Bhaijaan?) will have Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The Bollywood superstar had confirmed about this collaboration in an event recently, puzzling both Tollywood and his film industry. A few months ago, he had also given his nod to play an extended cameo in the Tollywood remake of Malayalam film, Lucifer.

Music composer S Thaman had confirmed it too. Reportedly, Khan will be shaking his leg for a song sequence. Titled Godfather, the film has Chiranjeevi in the lead and will be directed by Mohan Raja. Meanwhile, Khan, last seen in Antim, has a line up of films. This includes Tiger 3 and Dabangg 4. On the other hand, Daggubati will be seen in F3.