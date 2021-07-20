I once envisioned documentary on dad as private docu-drama: Arbaaz

Arbaaz is currently gearing up to host the second season of his celebrity chat show, 'Pinch'

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan says he is thrilled that a documentary on the formidable screenwriter duo Salim Khan, his father, and Javed Akhtar is being developed, something that he had once envisioned as a private docu-drama for the family. Titled Angry Young Men, the documentary will be produced by the writers' children, superstar Salman Khan, actor-producer Farhan Akhtar, and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

Docu-drama

I wanted to make it for our future generation: Arbaaz

"Initially, I had thought of doing it as a personal thing for my father, for our family. I had never thought of putting it out there," said Arbaaz. "I wanted to make it for our future generation so that they come to know what their grandfather was all about. I wanted to shoot a private docu-drama on him," he added.

Joint venture

The documentary will be produced under three banners

The actor said the project on the duo, known as Salim-Javed, took a bigger shape when Farhan, Zoya, and Salman started discussing it. The documentary will be produced as a joint venture under three banners, Salman's Salman Khan Films; Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment; and Zoya and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby Films.

Documentary

It will be directed by Namrata Rao

It will be directed by Namrata Rao, known for her work as an editor on movies such as Ishqiya, and Kahaani. Arbaaz, 53, said the documentary will take an in-depth look at the work of Salim-Javed, piecing together the professional rise and the personal bond between the two as they revolutionized Indian cinema in the 1970s with films like Zanjeer, Sholay, and Deewar.

Interview

It'll be for posterity: Arbaaz

"These two gentlemen will be interviewed. Their lives, work, and experiences will be spoken about. Some of the people who have worked with them will also be interviewed," Arbaaz said. "Salim-Javed has done such great work over the years. Documenting their lives and careers would be a wonderful thing. It'll be for posterity, not just for our family but for film lovers," he added.

Chat show

Arbaaz is currently preparing to host second season of 'Pinch'

Meanwhile, Arbaaz is currently gearing up to host the second season of his celebrity chat show, Pinch. The show, created by Sumit Dutt, will open with its maiden episode featuring Salman. Arbaaz said the essence of the show is not to "corner" celebrities but to offer them a platform to give insights into their lives, both personal and professional.