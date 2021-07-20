Shah Rukh to do cameo for Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3'?

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 20, 2021, 06:22 pm

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to reunite in 'Tiger 3'

Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye! Soon you will find many chanting this, as Shah Rukh Khan will apparently do a cameo in Tiger 3, led by Salman Khan. Salman is also doing a cameo for SRK's Pathan. Reports say SRK may shoot the cameo in the coming weeks at Yash Raj Films studios in Andheri, Mumbai, where both the thrillers are being shot.

Details

Chopra is brainstorming to create a 'spectacular' scene for them

While SRK is shooting Pathan, another YRF product, Salman is busy with rehearsals and reading sessions. Hence, Aditya Chopra thought it'd be good if the two superstars appear together in Tiger 3. "The actors' on-screen reunion is bound to create a frenzy, so Adi wants to create a spectacular scene. The teams are currently discussing possible dates," a source told Mid-Day.

Common Things

Coincidentally, both the Khans are playing R&AW agents

Both the films are actioners, which star Salman and SRK, respectively, in the roles of Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) agents. Hence, this crossover makes sense. Earlier, reports stated that Chopra has hired South African stunt artist/director Craig MacRae to train the cast of Pathan. We also learned that "action directors from various areas of expertise" have been signed for Tiger 3. Coincidence much?

Cameo

Salman's special appearance in 'Pathan' will be as 'Tiger'

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathan is the most-awaited film of SRK, who will share screen space with Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia. Salman's special appearance apparently won't be a small song, but a prolonged action scene, said reports. He will appear as his character Tiger and will reportedly appear in "never seen before action scene on Burj Khalifa with SRK."

Schedule

SRK, Salman to fly off to respective international locations soon

The Kick actor and his Zoya aka Katrina Kaif will report to the set of the Maneesh Sharma-directorial on July 23, while Emraan Hashmi will join the team next week, a source said. They added that the Zero actor, who's shooting for Pathan a few doors away, is filming "confrontational scenes with Abraham." Both will later head to their respective international locations in August.