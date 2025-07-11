Jasprit Bumrah vs Kapil Dev in away Tests: Key stats

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah claimed his 15th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He clocked 5/74 in the ongoing 3rd Test match versus England at Lord's. Bumrah's heroics helped India bowl England out for 387 in the 1st innings. England resumed Day 2 on 251/4 and were reduced to 271/7 with Bumrah taking all three wickets. His final wicket was that of Jofra Archer in the 2nd session. Notably, Bumrah surpassed Kapil Dev in terms of most away five-wicket hauls for India in Tests. Here's a comparison.

Milestone Bumrah goes past Kapil with this record Bumrah's latest five-wicket haul is also his 13th in an away Test (home of oppositon), breaking Kapil Dev's long-standing Indian record of 12 five-wicket hauls. Bumrah achieved this milestone in just 34 away matches, while Kapil played 66 away Tests.

Numbers A look at Bumrah and Kapil's away Test stats ` As per ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah owns 168 wickets in away Test matches (home of opposition) at 19.58 from 34 matches (64 innings). His best innings performance reads 6/27 whereas 9/86 is his best match haul. Notably, Bumrah has played one neutral venue Test as well to make it 35 matches outside India. On the other hand, Kapil managed 215 wickets in away Tests at 32.85. He claimed 12 five-wicket hauls with the best of 8/85. It's his best innings and match haul.

SENA Their numbers in SENA nations In 33 Test matches on SENA soil, Bumrah has raced to 155 wickets at 21.05. This is now his 11th Test five-wicket haul in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia). On the other hand, Kapil picked 117 wickets in SENA nations from 35 matches at 33.07. He managed 7 five-wicket hauls.