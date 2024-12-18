Summarize Simplifying... In short Jasprit Bumrah has outshone Kapil Dev's record by taking over 50 Test wickets in Australia, achieving this feat in fewer matches.

In the ongoing series, Bumrah's stellar performance has led him to top the wicket-takers chart, with a total of 53 wickets from 10 Tests.

His impressive bowling strike-rate and three five-wicket hauls place him among the most successful bowlers to have played Down Under. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bumrah has picked up 53 wickets in 10 Tests Down Under

Jasprit Bumrah surpasses Kapil Dev's record Down Under: Check out

By Parth Dhall 10:40 am Dec 18, 202410:40 am

What's the story Jasprit Bumrah has scripted history by surpassing the legendary Kapil Dev﻿, as he became India's highest wicket-taker in Australia (Test cricket). Bumrah achieved the milestone on Day 5 of the 3rd Test against the home side in Brisbane, where he picked his 52nd wicket on Australian soil. With this, he goes past Kapil's record of 51 wickets in 11 Tests. Here are the key stats.

Record-breaking performance

Bumrah takes nine wickets in Brisbane

Bumrah's record-breaking performance saw him dismiss Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne in the second innings, with Australia declaring at 89/7. He also dismissed Pat Cummins toward the end. Notably, Bumrah took six wickets in the first innings. With this achievement, Bumrah had joined Dev as the only Indians to have taken 50 or more Test wickets in Australia.

Quick achievement

Bumrah surpasses Kapil in fewer matches

Bumrah accomplished this in his 10th outing in Australia, one less than what Kapil took. Anil Kumble is third on the list with 49 scalps. Among visiting bowlers, West Indies's Curtly Ambrose leads the pack with 78 wickets from 14 Tests at an average of 19. This puts Bumrah alongside some of the most successful bowlers to have played Down Under.

Information

Bumrah races to 53 wickets in Australia

Bumrah has now raced to 53 wickets from 10 Tests in Australia. He averages an incredible 17.15, while his economy rate reads 2.50. Bumrah has an exceptional bowling strike-rate of 41.0, and his tally includes three five-wicket hauls.

Leading wicket-taker

Bumrah's impressive performance in ongoing series

In the ongoing series, Bumrah has been India's star performer as he currently tops the wicket-takers chart. He had produced a six-wicket haul in the first innings in Brisbane, when others failed to leave an impact. After a decent batting show which saved India from follow-on and took them to 260, Bumrah was all set to go in the second innings.

Information

Second-best match figues for Indian pacers in Australia

Bumrah was the pick of India's bowlers in the second innings. He took three wickets for 18 runs in six overs. Bumrah, who took six wickets in the first innings, now has the second-best match figues by Indian seamer Down Under (9/94).