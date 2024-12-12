Summarize Simplifying... In short The India-Australia Brisbane Test is set to start at 5:50am IST for Indian viewers, with breaks at 7:50am and 10:30am.

The five-Test series is currently tied at 1-1, with India needing to win the remaining three Tests to reach the ICC World Test Championship final.

Weather forecasts suggest a 25% chance of rain on the first three days, but no major disruptions are expected.

The Gabba in Brisbane will host the third Test

Australia vs India, Brisbane Test: A look at session timings

By Parth Dhall 02:27 pm Dec 12, 202402:27 pm

What's the story The 3rd Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy between Australia and India will begin on December 14 at The Gabba, Brisbane. The venue is famous for its difficult conditions, including a fast surface and true bounce that challenges visiting teams. The match has huge implications for India in their quest for a place in the ICC World Test Championship final. Notably, the first day's play in Brisbane will begin quite early compared to Perth and Adelaide.

Schedule

Match timings for Indian viewers (IST)

For Indian fans watching from home, the match will begin at 5:50am IST owing to the time difference between Brisbane and Perth. First Session: 5:50am to 7:50am. Lunch Break: 7:50am to 8:30am. Second Session: 8:30am to 10:30am. Tea Break: 10:30am to 10:50am. Third Session: 10:50am to 12:50pm.

Series

The five-Test series remain evenly poised

The five-Test Border-Gavaskar series is currently level at 1-1. India won the series opener in Perth by 295 runs, whereas Australia responded firmly with a 10-wicket win in Adelaide's Day/Night Test. Notably, India need to win their remaining three Tests in order to make the ICC World Test Championship final. India have won only one of their seven Tests in Brisbane.

Forecast

Weather forecast for Gabba Test

The weather forecast predicts a 25% chance of rain on Day 1, which could increase by 15% later on. Days 2 and 3 also have a predicted 25% chance of precipitation. The forecast predicts cloudy skies with "medium chances of showers" during the course of the match. However, incessant rain and thunderstorms are unlikely to prevail.