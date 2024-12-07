Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Adelaide Test, Australia dominated the game, with Head and Labuschagne stabilizing the innings after early wickets.

Despite India's bowlers, Bumrah and Siraj, taking four wickets each, Australia managed to score 337.

India had a shaky start with key players dismissed early, leaving them at 12 at stumps. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Travis Head's 140 headlined the day's play (Image source: X/@ICC)

Adelaide Test: Dominant Australia push India further back

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:53 pm Dec 07, 202408:53 pm

What's the story Australia are all over India in the ongoing second Test at the Adelaide Oval, which is a Day-Night affair. Day 2 saw the hosts gain a mammoth 157-run lead as they posted 337/10 in reply to India's 180/10. The lead was mainly built on a brilliant century by Travis Head and a 64 from Marnus Labuschagne. In response, the hosts finished the day at 128/5. Here is the Day 2 report.

Match highlight

Head's century steers Australia to commanding position

The hosts resumed the second day at 86/1. India's morning session brought a glimmer of hope as Jasprit Bumrah sent Nathan McSweeney and Steve Smith back, leaving Australia at 103/3. But Head and Labuschagne weathered the storm from both Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj to stabilize their team's innings. They added 65 runs. However, none of the other Aussie batters were able to cross the 20-run mark on the day.

Bowling performance

Bumrah and Siraj shine for India with 4 wickets each

Despite Australia's lead, Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj fought hard. Both the bowlers took four wickets each, restricting Australia to 337. Bumrah ended with figures of 4/61 while Siraj ended up with 4/98. Their efforts kept the Australian total within reach, preventing a bigger lead. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravichandran Ashwin took one wicket each.

Batting contribution

Labuschagne's half-century adds to Australia's total

Earlier in the day, Labuschagne added a 126-ball 64 to Australia's score. This was a much-needed fifty for him as he had registered a solitary fifty in his last 10 Test innings. With his latest knock, Labuschagne has raced to 4,183 runs from 52 Tests at 48.63. He now owns 11 tons and 13 fifties. Versus India, Labuschagne has amassed 844 runs at 42.20 (100: 1, 50s: 4).

Head

2nd Test ton versus India and 11,000 FC runs

Head slammed 14 fours and four sixes en route to his 141-ball 140. Playing his 51st Test, Head has raced to 3,413 runs at 43.20. While this was his eighth Test hundred, he also owns 17 fifties. Overall, he has completed 955 Test runs against against India, averaging 47.75. The tally includes four fifties and two tons. With his 71st run, Head also went past 11,000 runs in First-Class cricket. He has now raced to 11,069 runs.

DYK

Head breaks record for fastest century in Day-Night Tests

Head reached the three-figure mark in just 111 balls, setting set the record for the fastest century in day-night Tests. He bettered his own record of 112 balls against England in Hobart way back in 2022. While this was Head's third hundred in Day-Night Tests, only Labuschagne (4) has more tons in this regard, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Siraj

Four wickets for Siraj

Siraj finished with 4/98 across 24.3 overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, the pacer now owns 22 wickets from five Tests in Australia at 25.13. Siraj has overall raced to 28 wickets across nine Test matches against the team at 29.07. Coming to his career, the 30-year-old has snapped up 89 wickets from 33 Tests at an average of 29.43. His tally includes three fifers.

Spell

Another fine spell from Bumrah

Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming 4/61 across 23 overs. The pacer has raced to 185 wickets in 42 Tests. His current bowling average of 19.95 is the second-best among bowlers with 150+ Test wickets. He now has 11 fifers in the format.The 30-year-old has enjoyed his outings against Australia as he owns 44 wickets from nine matches against them at 18.47 (5W: 2).

India innings

Shaky start from Team India

India were off to a horrendous start with Pat Cummins dismissing KL Rahul (7) cheaply. Yashasvi Jaiswal batted positively during his 24-run stay before Scott Boland trapped him. In Virat Kohli (11), Boland got another key scalp before Mitchell Starc dismissed Shubman Gill (28). Skipper Rohit Sharma (6) was Cummins's second victim of the day Nitish Reddy (15*) and Rishabh Pant (28*) saw off the day with the latter playing some outrageous shots. As mentioned, India were 128/5 at stumps.