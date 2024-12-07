Summarize Simplifying... In short In the recent pink-ball Test, Marnus Labuschagne ended his dry spell by scoring 64 runs, helping Australia take the lead against India.

Labuschagne, who has a record for the most runs in pink-ball Tests, hit nine fours in his 126-ball innings.

Despite his dismissal, teammate Head continued the momentum, marking his fifth Test fifty against India.

Labuschagne scored a fine half-century (Image source: X/@ICC)

Marnus Labuschagne ends drought with 64 in pink-ball Test: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:15 pm Dec 07, 202401:15 pm

What's the story Australia have seized a dominant position in the ongoing second Test against India at the Adelaide Oval courtesy of Marnus Labuschagne's brilliant fifty. His 65-run partnership with Travis Head for the fourth wicket proved crucial in negating early blows by India's Jasprit Bumrah. Labuschagne shrugged off his recent patchy form with a score of 64 on a ground where he averages more than 70. Here are the stats.

Early wickets

Bumrah's early strikes put Australia on back foot

India's morning session brought a glimmer of hope as Bumrah sent Nathan McSweeney and Steven Smith back, leaving Australia at 103/3. But Head and Labuschagne weathered the storm from both Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj to stabilize their team's innings. Despite being tested with the round-the-wicket angle by both bowlers, they managed to see it through and cash in later.

Key moments

Labuschagne's dismissal and Head's resilience

Labuschagne was dismissed for 64 after cutting a delivery from Nitish Reddy to Yashasvi Jaiswal at gully. However, his departure didn't hurt Australia much as Head continued his rich vein of form, scoring his fifth Test fifth against India and second in this series. Notably, India posted 180/10 after electing to bat first. Australia have already taken a lead thanks to Labuschagne and Head.

Stats

A much needed fifty for Labuschagne

Labuschagne smoked nine fours en route to his 126-ball 64. This was a much-needed fifty for him as he had registered a solitary fifty in his last 10 Test innings. He managed scores worth 2 and 3 in the series opener in Perth. With his latest knock, Labuschagne has raced to 4,183 runs from 52 Tests at 48.63. He now owns 11 tons and 13 fifties. Versus India, Labuschagne has amassed 844 runs at 42.20 (100: 1, 50s: 4).

DYK

Leading run-getter in pink-ball Tests

As per ESPNcricinfo, Labuschagne also holds the record for the most runs in pink-ball Tests. In nine matches (15 innings), he has scored a whopping 958 runs at an average of 63.86, including four centuries and as many half-centuries. His highest score was a commanding 163 against West Indies in Adelaide in December 2022. Overall, Labuschagne has scored 638 runs across six Tests in Adelaide at 70.88 (100s: 3, 50s: 2).