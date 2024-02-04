Motie has raced to 22 ODI wickets.

Gudakesh Motie claims 3/28 vs Australia in Sydney ODI

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:12 pm Feb 04, 202401:12 pm

What's the story Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie was the pick of the bowlers for West Indies in the second ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The youngster was simply sensational in the middle overs as he claimed key wickets of Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, and Aaron Hardie. Motie finished with 3/28 in 10 overs. Here we look at his stats.

Next Article

Spell

A stunning spell from Motie

Motie made his first strike in the 17th over as he dismissed the well-set Labuschagne (26). The latter mistimed a drive as Justin Greaves took the catch at extra cover. He then dismissed Hardie (26) as the dasher's mistimed big shot saw Matthew Forde take a fine running catch. Motie's final victim was Short (41), who chipped the short-length delivery back to the bowler.

Stats

Here are his ODI stats

Playing his 12th ODI match, Motie has raced to 22 wickets at 19.36. The 28-year-old boasts an impressive economy of 3.91 as his best figures read 4/23. The spinner has now owns four wickets across two ODIs against Australia at 21.50. In List A cricket, he has raced to 77 scalps at an average of 20-plus.

Summary

Australia post a decent total batting first

Put into bat, Australia posted 258/9 at the SCG. While Motie was sensational in the middle overs, Alzarri Joseph (2/74 in nine overs) did well with the new ball and dismissed both openers cheaply. Sean Abbott rescued the hosts with a quick-fire 69 while batting at number eight. Notably, Australia won the series opener by eight wickets.