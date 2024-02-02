Kohli averages nearly 50 in Tests (Source: X/@BCC)

Will Virat Kohli be available for last three England Tests?

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:44 pm Feb 02, 202412:44 pm

What's the story As per the latest report, Virat Kohli is not in India and the same has cast further doubts over his availability for the final three Tests of the ongoing series against England. Notably, the Indian batting ace pulled out of the first two Tests citing personal reasons. The hosts felt his absence in the series opener as they suffered a 28-run defeat.

Report

Kohli is reportedly out of India

According to Cricbuzz, Kohli is not in India and it remains to be seen if he will be available from the third Test onward or not. Notably, according to a BCCI release, Kohli had stated that "certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention". Kohli also missed the opening T20I against Afghanistan last month due to personal reasons.

Statement

A look at the official statement

"Kohli has requested the BCCI to be withdrawn from the first two Tests of the IDFC First Bank Test series against England, citing personal reasons," read the official statement. "Virat has spoken to Rohit Sharma, the team management, and the selectors and has emphasized that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention."

Rajkot Test

Will Kohli join India in Rajkot?

Notably, BCCI has announced India's squad only for the first two Tests of the series. As Kohli pulled out after being named in the squad, Rajat Patidar came in as his replacement. The third Test of the series gets underway at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on February 15. Team India would want Kohli's availability from the Rajkot game onward.

SA tour

Kohli fared well on South Africa tour

Kohli last featured in whites on the South Africa tour (2023-24). He batted with an attacking intent on the tricky pitches in Centurion and Cape Town. His scores in the series read 12, 46, 76, and 38. Notably, Kohli scored a record-breaking 186 in his last Test innings at home (4th Test vs Australia). It was his 28th ton in the format.

Stats

Fourth-most Test runs for India

Kohli is the fourth-highest run-scorer for India in Test cricket after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar. In a career spanning over a decade, Kohli has racked up 8,848 runs from 113 Tests at an average of 49.15. Besides 29 tons, he owns 30 half-centuries. Notably, Kohli is nine short of completing 2,000 runs against England in Test cricket.