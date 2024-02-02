Overall, this was Carty's third fifty in ODI cricket (Source: X/@ICC)

West Indies's Keacy Carty slams career-best 88 against Australia (ODIs)

What's the story West Indies batter Keacy Carty scored a remarkable half-century against Australia in the ODI series opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. He rescued his side following a top-order collapse and ended up scoring 88 off 108 balls. This is now his highest ODI score. His knock was laced with six boundaries and two sixes. Notably, this was Carty's maiden ODI game against the Aussies.

A rescuing knock from Carty

Carty arrived at number three after opener Justin Greaves (1) departed cheaply. Debutant pacer Xavier Bartlett was sensational in the powerplay as WI were further reduced to 37/3. Carty eventually found a potent partner in Roston Chase (59) as the duo recorded a 110-run stand for the fifth wicket. The former eventually got run out and missed out on a ton.

Third ODI fifty for Carty

Overall, this was Carty's third fifty in ODI cricket as he has raced to 528 runs in 20 games at an average of 35.20. The 26-year-old batter's first two fifties in the format came against Sri Lanka and England last year. In List-A cricket, he has raced past 1,400 (1,410) runs at a 28-plus average (50s: 7, 100s: 2).

Carty-Chase script this partnership record

The 110-run stand between Carty and Chase is now the second-highest partnership for a WI pair on Australian soil (for the fifth wicket or lower). They are only behind Clive Lloyd and Vivian Richards's 152-run stand against Sri Lanka in the 1985 Brisbane ODI. That partnership was also recorded for the fifth wicket.