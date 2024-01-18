Josh Hazlewood completes 400 wickets in First-Class cricket: Stats

Josh Hazlewood completes 400 wickets in First-Class cricket: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:42 pm Jan 18, 2024

Hazlewood completed 250 Test wickets earlier in the game (Source: X/@ICC)

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has completed 400 wickets in First-Class cricket. He accomplished the milestone with his second wicket in the third innings of the opening Test against West Indies at the Adelaide Oval. While he claimed 4/41 in WI's first innings, he has recorded four more scalps in his second outing. Here we look at his stats.

A stunning spell from Hazlewood

WI, who had a first-innings deficit of 95 runs, were again off to a horrible start. Hazlewood's first three overs were wicket maidens as the visitors were reduced to 7/3. He scalped another wicket in his fifth over to finish the second day at 4/18 in eight overs. Kraigg Brathwaite (1), Tagenarine Chanderpaul (0), Alick Athanaze (0), and Kavem Hodge (3) were his victims.

400 scalps for Hazlewood

Playing his 108th FC game, Hazlewood has raced to 402 wickets at an average of 24-plus. The tally includes 17 four-wicket hauls and 12 fifers. While 6/35 are his best innings figures, his best match tally reads 9/115. While Hazlewood's FC debut came in November 2008, his Test debut came six years later in December 2014.

Hazlewood completes 250 wickets in 67 Test matches

Hazlewood completed 250 Test wickets earlier in the game. Playing his 67th Test match, he has raced to 257 wickets 25.38. He owns 11 four-fers and 10 five wicket-hauls. Among active Australian bowlers, Hazlewood is behind Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins in terms of Test wickets. As per ESPNcricinfo, versus WI, Hazlewood has claimed 30 scalps, averaging 16.30.

Hazlewood surpasses 150 Test wickets at home

Earlier in the match, Hazlewood became the ninth bowler to scalp 150 Test wickets on Australian soil. At home, Hazlewood has now raced to 156 wickets from 38 matches at 23.44. Six of his 10 five-wicket hauls have come on home soil in this format. His best Test figures of 6/70 came against New Zealand back in 2015 in Adelaide.

How has the match panned out?

Australia bowled the Windies out for 188 in the first innings with Cummins and Hazlewood taking four-fers. Kirk McKenzie scored 50. In reply, the Aussies also lost wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 129/5. Head's 119 helped them finish at 283. Debutant Shamar Joseph claimed five wickets. Hazlewood's four-fer meant WI, in their second outing, were 73/6 at stumps on Day 2.